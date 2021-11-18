UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Pledges Discrimination-free Society For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tahir Ashrafi pledges discrimination-free society for minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of minorities.

Addressing a seminar on international tolerance day organized by Muslim World League, he said Prime Minister and the State is very clear on teachings of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), thus the government constituted Seerat Authority to spread the message of Islam.

Shedding light on the message of islam on peace, love, affection, tolerance, coexistence and humanity on the international tolerance day, he urged the world to foster respect for diverse faiths and cultures and reject extremism in any form.

He appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia and Muslim World League in spreading the message of Islam of tolerance, peace and love all over the world.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan in Islamabad and Makkah Al-Mukkarramah Charter have the same object to promote global unity and coexistence and highlight the message of Islam for peace and brotherhood.

