UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Proposes Provincial Elections After 15th Shawwal

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Tahir Ashrafi proposes provincial elections after 15th Shawwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday proposed that the (provincial) elections should be held after 15th of Shawwal-ul-Mukaram keeping in view sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said it would be difficult for people to manage election affairs in the sacred month and above all, the Easter festivities of the Christian community would also fall in the following dates of elections given by the president.

Citing the example of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom, he said the elections were postponed for a certain period in the past as well.

He urged the quarters concerned to consider his proposal in the light of religious perspective and announce new dates of elections for the convenience of general public so that they could fully participate and perform their constitutional duty of right to vote in an enabling and peaceful environment.

Ashrafi lamented that 75 years had passed and we could not bring "reforms in the judicial system till this date". He said as per Islamic injunctions, justice was the most important and basic element in the Islamic society.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Vote Middle East Christian All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

37 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

37 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

1 hour ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

2 hours ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.