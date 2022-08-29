UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Slams Profiteers, Hoarders Taking Undue Advantage Of Flood Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Tahir Ashrafi slams profiteers, hoarders taking undue advantage of flood situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that hoarding and Illegal profiteering is haram (unfair) and people would be held accountable on the day of judgment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that price hike in days of calamity and disaster was illegal and a very shameful act, slamming the mafias for spearheading this act.

He urged the government to take strict actions against those raising prices of essential items.

Tahir remarked that lack of punitive actions had emboldened the hoarders and profiteers who charge exorbitant prices and try to create artificial supply issues.

He suggested that for rehabilitation of flood affectees all political parties, their members, Federal and provincial governments to collectively work together shunning differences.

Tahir Ashrafi has called the affluent people to play their role by paying their respective zakats for flood victims, also urging the elites and NGOs to come forward and contributein this testing time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Flood Price Turkish Lira Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

15 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

23 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

23 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.