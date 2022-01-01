Tahir Ashrafi stresses the need to promote interfaith harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday stressed the need to promote religious harmony in the country and urged religious leaders to play their much needed role in this regard.

Addressing the cake-cutting ceremony here at local church, Tahir Ashrafi said that teachers, religious leaders including khateebs should play their role for promoting interfaith harmony, tolerance and coexistence in the society.

He said that it was necessary to promote religious and interfaith harmony in country for giving future generations a safe and prosperous Pakistan.

Special Representative to Prime Minister said the Constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities.

He said that Christians had a historic role in building Pakistan, adding that it was our national duty to protect minorities. Tahir Mehmood said the flag of Pakistan was not completed without representation of minorities.

He said that minorities had as much right in this country as the majority, adding that Allah sent the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as Rehmatul-lil-Alemeen.

Ashrafi said that killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Pakistan was a great misfortune which brought bad name. He said the killers of Sri Lankan citizen were neither representative of islam nor of humanity.

He appreciated the Christians community for their outstanding role in the development of country and also highlighted their contributions in education, health and economy sectors.

Hafiz Tahir said: "Entire nation is stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Christians brothers to strengthen Pakistan." "Both Muslims and non-Muslims had played a key role in the struggle for creation of Pakistan" he said.

Special Representative to Prime Minister said: "There is no concept of forced marriage and forced conversion in Islam, adding that it is the responsibility of the state to protect the rights of religious minorities."Ashrafi said that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had come as a blessing for the whole universe. As a source of light, he ended all darkness and illuminated the whole world, adding that there was much need to focus on unity of Muslim Ummah by setting aside personal interests and should follow the actual teachings of Islam.