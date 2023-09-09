Open Menu

Tahir Ashrafi Urges Global Community, G-20 Nations To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Tahir Ashrafi urges global community, G-20 nations to help resolve Kashmir issue

The chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council says over two billion people of the region are in danger due to the long standing Kashmir issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday demanded the global community and G-20 countries to help resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said over two billion people of the region are in danger due to the long standing Kashmir issue.

Tahir Ashrafi said it is our moral responsibility to raise voice against the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and these brutalities must stop now.

In a separate but relevant development, Renowned Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy said all public institutions of India are in collusion in the process of ghettoizing of Muslims.

She deplored leaders of G20 nations know what is going on in India but they won't talk about it due to the interests of their countries. She was talking to an international tv.

The acclaimed author said they are looking for an opportunity, a trade deal or a military equipment deal or a geopolitical strategic understanding and Muslims have been massacred and their homes are being bulldozed.

Arundhati Roy pointed out that the state of India is very precarious as the constitution of the state has been effectively set aside.

