Tahir Ashrafi urges ulema to help maintain peace, harmony in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema Board Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that the only solution to eradicating sectarianism was implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Ulema Council Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema board Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that the only solution to eradicating sectarianism was implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Ulema Council Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram preparations here, he urged Ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of peace, harmony and mutual understanding in the country. He said that the Ulema Council was following the principle of "Don't leave your ideology, Don't touch others'." He said that the Pakistan Ulema Council had always made efforts for unity in the nation, adding that Pakistan could not afford sectarianism in the present scenario. He said that peace seminars and meetings were being held for establishing a peaceful environment on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that all sects were being taken on-board in that regard. He also appealed to the political leadership of the country to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that national institutions guarantee the survival and stability of the country, adding that all political, religious leadership should be on the same page to curb anti-social elements.

He said that Muharram was the month of sanctity, and the Muslim Ummah should promote harmony by coordinating with local administrations, police and law-enforcement agencies.

He said that it was our duty to respect the holy prophets, companions of the Holy Prophet, wives of the Holy Prophet and the family of the Holy Prophet, adding that their sanctity would be maintained at every cost.

He added that profanity, provocation, hate, murder in the name of sectarianism was forbidden in islam.

He said it was also a duty of ulema and mashaikh to educate people about the difference between right and wrong.

He said non-Muslims were equal citizens of the state, adding that they have full right to worship and practise their religious rituals at their worship places.

Central Deputy General Secretary & Member Provincial Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Hazrat Moulana Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Moulana Ghulam Abbas, Qari Hanif and other ulema were also present.