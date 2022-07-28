UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Urges Ulema To Help Maintain Peace, Harmony In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Tahir Ashrafi urges ulema to help maintain peace, harmony in country

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema Board Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that the only solution to eradicating sectarianism was implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Ulema Council Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema board Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that the only solution to eradicating sectarianism was implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Ulema Council Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram preparations here, he urged Ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of peace, harmony and mutual understanding in the country. He said that the Ulema Council was following the principle of "Don't leave your ideology, Don't touch others'." He said that the Pakistan Ulema Council had always made efforts for unity in the nation, adding that Pakistan could not afford sectarianism in the present scenario. He said that peace seminars and meetings were being held for establishing a peaceful environment on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that all sects were being taken on-board in that regard. He also appealed to the political leadership of the country to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that national institutions guarantee the survival and stability of the country, adding that all political, religious leadership should be on the same page to curb anti-social elements.

He said that Muharram was the month of sanctity, and the Muslim Ummah should promote harmony by coordinating with local administrations, police and law-enforcement agencies.

He said that it was our duty to respect the holy prophets, companions of the Holy Prophet, wives of the Holy Prophet and the family of the Holy Prophet, adding that their sanctity would be maintained at every cost.

He added that profanity, provocation, hate, murder in the name of sectarianism was forbidden in islam.

He said it was also a duty of ulema and mashaikh to educate people about the difference between right and wrong.

He said non-Muslims were equal citizens of the state, adding that they have full right to worship and practise their religious rituals at their worship places.

Central Deputy General Secretary & Member Provincial Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Hazrat Moulana Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Moulana Ghulam Abbas, Qari Hanif and other ulema were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Prime Minister Police Same Middle East Muhammad Ali Muslim Family All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on centra ..

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

25 seconds ago
 Gymnastic competitions held

Gymnastic competitions held

26 seconds ago
 HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

27 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 ..

Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 billion to UAJK

29 seconds ago
 Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Mi ..

Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Minister

31 seconds ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured conditi ..

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.