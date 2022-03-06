Tahir Ashrafi visits Kocha Risaldar, condemns brutal attack on Imambargah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Sunday visited Kocha Risaldar Qissa Khwani and condemned blast at Imambargah.

Talking to media, Tahir Ashrafi said that he visited here on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it was not the issue of any one sect, rather it is the issue of all sects.

Tahir Ashrafi said that perpetrators may know that these sacrifices were inherited to us from Hassan and Hussain R.A. He said that such violence and terrorism cannot depress the courage and faith of us adding people sacrifices will not go in vain. He said we stand united against such terrorists and extremists.

Tahir Ashrafi said that this is an attack on Pakistan, if we stand united for our country no one would be succeeded to sabotage the peace of our country.

Tahir Ashrafi said that those who were involved in the incidents were identified and soon they would be brought before justice.

He said that the case would be run in terrorism court with speedy trail to give exemplary punishment to the people involved in the incident.

He expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs and the injured. He said words cannot adequately condemn the sheer brutality. He said this is a terrorist act by anti-state elements to derail interfaith harmony in the country.

Tahir Ashrafi also visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and inquired after the injured of the blast.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri also visited Kocha Risaldar and expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of people and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that we would not provide any space to such anti-state elements and will compete against them.