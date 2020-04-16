Tahir Ashrafi visits Raiwind to meet Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Thursday visited Raiwind Markaz and met with Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Thursday visited Raiwind Markaz and met with Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman.

Talking to Ashrafi , Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman said that Muslims should strive to mould their lives in accordance of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) and invite humanity to believe in the oneness of Allah Almighty by seeking endeavours to correct their deeds, said a press release issued here.

The Ameer Tableeghi Jamat also appealed to Muslims to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty adding that with blessings of Allah, Coronavirus pandemic would come to an end soon.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council in his meeting with Majlis e Shura of Tableeghi Jamat stated that Pakistan Ulema Council would continue supporting Tableeghi Jamat at every forum.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah talking to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi assured that the government was making every possible effort to bring back expatriate Pakistanis stuck abroad.

The interior minister stated the government had neither lockdown any mosque nor the government intend to do so.

The government in consultation with religious leadership of the country will devise mechanism on Taraveeh and Eitkaf for Ramzan. The interior minister also stated the government respected Ulemas and Mashaykh.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council thanked Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah for supporting on the issues of Tableeghi Jamat, Pilgrims and affairs of Masajid and seminaries.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that Ulemas did not want confrontation with the government adding that Ulemas had no intention to violate lockdown in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ulema have proposed some suggestions for the government and in the meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi, all the issues between Ulema and government will be sorted out.