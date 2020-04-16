UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahir Ashrafi Visits Raiwind To Meet Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:08 PM

Tahir Ashrafi visits Raiwind to meet Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Thursday visited Raiwind Markaz and met with Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Thursday visited Raiwind Markaz and met with Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman.

Talking to Ashrafi , Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman said that Muslims should strive to mould their lives in accordance of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) and invite humanity to believe in the oneness of Allah Almighty by seeking endeavours to correct their deeds, said a press release issued here.

The Ameer Tableeghi Jamat also appealed to Muslims to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty adding that with blessings of Allah, Coronavirus pandemic would come to an end soon.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council in his meeting with Majlis e Shura of Tableeghi Jamat stated that Pakistan Ulema Council would continue supporting Tableeghi Jamat at every forum.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah talking to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi assured that the government was making every possible effort to bring back expatriate Pakistanis stuck abroad.

The interior minister stated the government had neither lockdown any mosque nor the government intend to do so.

The government in consultation with religious leadership of the country will devise mechanism on Taraveeh and Eitkaf for Ramzan. The interior minister also stated the government respected Ulemas and Mashaykh.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council thanked Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah for supporting on the issues of Tableeghi Jamat, Pilgrims and affairs of Masajid and seminaries.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that Ulemas did not want confrontation with the government adding that Ulemas had no intention to violate lockdown in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ulema have proposed some suggestions for the government and in the meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi, all the issues between Ulema and government will be sorted out.

Related Topics

Pakistan Raiwind Interior Minister Mosque Muslim All From Government Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

11 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: PBM distributes cheques among deserving ..

3 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Military Doctors Discuss Approach to CO ..

3 minutes ago

EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny of Fore ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.