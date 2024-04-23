Open Menu

Tahir Ayub Khan Assumes Office As DIG Police Hazara

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as DIG police Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as the 34th Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police of Hazara on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the regional office, Tahir Ayub Khan was warmly welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, marking the commencement of his tenure as DIG Hazara.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

Subsequently, the regional office staff convened an introductory meeting with Tahir Ayub Khan, providing an opportunity for the newly appointed DIG to familiarize himself with the team and discuss key priorities for the Hazara region.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

1 hour ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

2 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

5 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

6 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

7 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan