Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as DIG police Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as the 34th Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police of Hazara on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the regional office, Tahir Ayub Khan was warmly welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, marking the commencement of his tenure as DIG Hazara.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

Subsequently, the regional office staff convened an introductory meeting with Tahir Ayub Khan, providing an opportunity for the newly appointed DIG to familiarize himself with the team and discuss key priorities for the Hazara region.