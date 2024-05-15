Tahir Ayub Khan Emphasises Priority On Securing Regional Developmental Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday emphasised the importance of securing national development projects in the region.
Expressed his views while addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, Khan highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster security measures for hydropower projects, particularly in light of potential threats for Chinese workers. He outlined plans for a rigorous crackdown on mafia activities in the region and the escalating challenge of drug abuse.
He expressed confidence in overcoming these challenges through concerted efforts and serving with good intentions.
In the press conference, SSP Traffic Tariq Khan, President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, and General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, among others were also present.
The RPO commended the positive role played by the media in Abbottabad, particularly in maintaining peace and security in the region. He assured collaboration with relevant institutions to combat drug abuse effectively, utilizing modern technology to uncover criminal activities.
While acknowledging a regrettable incident concerning Chinese security, Khan highlighted significant measures towards improvement and expressed optimism for preventing future occurrences.
