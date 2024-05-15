Open Menu

Tahir Ayub Khan Emphasises Priority On Securing Regional Developmental Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Tahir Ayub Khan emphasises priority on securing regional developmental projects

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday emphasised the importance of securing national development projects in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday emphasised the importance of securing national development projects in the region.

Expressed his views while addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, Khan highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster security measures for hydropower projects, particularly in light of potential threats for Chinese workers. He outlined plans for a rigorous crackdown on mafia activities in the region and the escalating challenge of drug abuse.

He expressed confidence in overcoming these challenges through concerted efforts and serving with good intentions.

In the press conference, SSP Traffic Tariq Khan, President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, and General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, among others were also present.

The RPO commended the positive role played by the media in Abbottabad, particularly in maintaining peace and security in the region. He assured collaboration with relevant institutions to combat drug abuse effectively, utilizing modern technology to uncover criminal activities.

While acknowledging a regrettable incident concerning Chinese security, Khan highlighted significant measures towards improvement and expressed optimism for preventing future occurrences.

Related Topics

Police Technology Abbottabad China Traffic Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

2 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

2 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

2 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

4 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

5 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

5 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

3 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan