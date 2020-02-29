UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahir Elected As President High Court Bar Association Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

Tahir elected as President High Court Bar Association Multan

Chaudhary Tahir Mehmood and Sajjad Haider Sipra elected as President and General Secretary, High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) respectively, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Chaudhary Tahir Mehmood and Sajjad Haider Sipra elected as President and General Secretary, High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) respectively, here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result of annual elections of HCBAM, Chaudhary Tahir Mehmood achieved 2612 votes while his rival candidate Syed Riaz ul Hassan bagged 1905 votes.

Similarly, Sajjad Haider Sipra grabbed seat of general secretary by obtaining 1861 votes. His opponent candidates namely Safdar Sarsana and Anwar Ali Khan secured 1088 and 1058 votes respectively. Tahir Qureshi elected as vice president by getting 2213 votes. Chaudhary Ehsan Ali Gul and Farzana Kousar grabbed positions of Finance Secretary and library Secretary respectively.

Related Topics

Multan Anwar Ali Court

Recent Stories

Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,000 W ..

1 minute ago

Biden counting on primary win in South Carolina to ..

1 minute ago

Djokovic dominates Tsitsipas to win fifth Dubai tr ..

1 minute ago

India Sees Opportunity for Lasting Afghan Peace in ..

1 minute ago

Chelsea stumble again at Bournemouth, West Ham eas ..

44 minutes ago

US, Taliban signed landmark peace agreement

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.