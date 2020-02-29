Tahir elected as President High Court Bar Association Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Chaudhary Tahir Mehmood and Sajjad Haider Sipra elected as President and General Secretary, High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) respectively, here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result of annual elections of HCBAM, Chaudhary Tahir Mehmood achieved 2612 votes while his rival candidate Syed Riaz ul Hassan bagged 1905 votes.

Similarly, Sajjad Haider Sipra grabbed seat of general secretary by obtaining 1861 votes. His opponent candidates namely Safdar Sarsana and Anwar Ali Khan secured 1088 and 1058 votes respectively. Tahir Qureshi elected as vice president by getting 2213 votes. Chaudhary Ehsan Ali Gul and Farzana Kousar grabbed positions of Finance Secretary and library Secretary respectively.