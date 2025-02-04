Open Menu

Tahir Elected President Of Faisalabad Photojournalist Association

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The annual elections for the Faisalabad Photojournalist Association (FPJA) were held at the Press Club on Tuesday, where a General House meeting took place. Around 38 photojournalists participated in the election process through a show of hands, selecting office bearers unopposed for 2025.

Muhammad Tahir Najafi was elected President, while Taya Bashir Ahmed secured the position of General Secretary. Other elected office-bearers include Javed Mahesh as Senior Vice President, Rana Liaqat Ali as Vice President, Taswar Abbas as Finance Secretary, and Malik Saeed and Rana Adnan as Joint Secretaries. Aqeel Parvez was appointed Information Secretary.

For the Governing Body, Ali Hassan, Sagar, Shabbir, Qaiser Iqbal, Roman Roomi, Sheikh Sharafat, Usman Butt, Shaukat Lazar, and Mirza Haroon were declared successful without opposition.

The elections were conducted peacefully, with great enthusiasm among the members of the Faisalabad Photojournalist Association. A large number of photojournalists actively participated in the electoral process.

Addressing the meeting, newly elected President Muhammad Tahir Najafi expressed his commitment to striving for the welfare of journalists. Senior photojournalists, including Naeem Chaudhry, Idrees Chughtai, Asadullah, and Zafarullah, were also present on the occasion.

