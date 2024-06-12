Tahir Iqbal Terms Budget 2024-25 People Friendly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Major Retired Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday, that the government presented a budget which aligns with the public aspirations even so the current economic challenges.
Talking with the media outside the Parliament House, he emphasized the government’s focus was on providing relief to citizens as well as propelling the country towards economic development.
He said that the government aims to implement conducive policies to elevate IT exports to 3.5 billion Dollars.
Over Rs 79 billion has been allocated for the IT sector, aiming to empower the youth economically, he added.
He said that the government prioritizes agricultural sector development to address the crucial issues such as food security.
The Kisan Package 2022 includes a "Mechanization markup and risk sharing scheme," in which 5 billion rupees were allocated for the farmers, he said.
