Open Menu

Tahir Iqbal Terms Budget 2024-25 People Friendly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

Tahir Iqbal terms Budget 2024-25 people friendly

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Major Retired Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday, that the government presented a budget which aligns with the public aspirations even so the current economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Major Retired Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday, that the government presented a budget which aligns with the public aspirations even so the current economic challenges.

Talking with the media outside the Parliament House, he emphasized the government’s focus was on providing relief to citizens as well as propelling the country towards economic development.

He said that the government aims to implement conducive policies to elevate IT exports to 3.5 billion Dollars.

Over Rs 79 billion has been allocated for the IT sector, aiming to empower the youth economically, he added.

He said that the government prioritizes agricultural sector development to address the crucial issues such as food security.

The Kisan Package 2022 includes a "Mechanization markup and risk sharing scheme," in which 5 billion rupees were allocated for the farmers, he said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Exports Parliament Budget Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

6 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

6 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

25 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

25 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

25 minutes ago
Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

16 minutes ago
 Government to establish advanced Training Hub for ..

Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence

16 minutes ago
 Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division proje ..

Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25

16 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

25 minutes ago
 Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of mislea ..

Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..

16 minutes ago
 Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Divi ..

Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan