Tahir Khurshid assumes charge of principal secretary to CM

(@imziishan)

Provincial Secretary Communications & Works Tahir Khurshid assumed the additional charge of of the principal secretary to the CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Communications & Works Tahir Khurshid assumed the additional charge of of the principal secretary to the CM.

He is a grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and will perform additional duty in absence of Dr Muhammad Shoaib Akbar who was on 15-day ex-Pakistan leave, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.