Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment to Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) was providing Information Technology (IT) equipment under considering the needs of the assembly was commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held in the Balochistan Assembly regarding the supply of IT equipment and computers etc to the Balochistan Assembly by the European Union.

He thanked the European Union for providing IT equipment and this initiative would prove a milestone in the partnership between Pakistan and the European Union. Apart from this, the provision of the equipment will speed up the legislative process in the Balochistan Assembly and the performance of parliamentary duties will also be effective, he said.

He said that moreover, this initiative would be a first step towards fulfilling the EU's broad commitment and building the foundation for better digital information and better democratic traditions in Pakistan.

In particular, the European Union will be effective in improving parliamentary performance in Pakistan, he said adding, "we are proud of the European Union that Balochistan is playing an important role and key role in the functioning and duties of the Provincial Assembly and in guiding us".

He said that we hoped that the EU would take all possible steps to improve the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

Head of Cooperation of the European Union, Jeroen Willems while expressing his views at the event, said that through the four-year programme, the European Union would try to improve the parliamentary performance of the National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies in Pakistan, effective legislation in formulating policies and be effective in efficiently revising the budget and expanding it better.

"It is the era of the digital world and we endeavoured to introduce new-age technology in performing duties in democratic institutions", he underlined.

The main objective of our four-year programme is to encourage parliamentary development in Pakistan by supporting the basic administrative structures of the Federal and provincial assemblies in the discharge of their elected members' duties and the construction of editorial skills and knowledge surrounding legislation, he maintained.

He said that our four-year program was based on friends, the first Technical Mentoring Agreement carried out by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).