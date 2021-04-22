UrduPoint.com
Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Condemns Quetta Blast

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:18 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday condemned the Quetta blast that claimed at least three lives and left over a dozen injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday condemned the Quetta blast that claimed at least three lives and left over a dozen injured.

In a statement, he expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and properties and said that such bombing was an act of sickening cowardice that targeted innocent people.

The miscreants were trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the country and they would never be succeeded in their nefarious designs, Ashrafi said.

Sympathising with the bereaved families, Ashrafi prayed Almighty Allah to grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The whole Pakistani nation was united against terrorism and committed to eradicate the menace from the country, he added.

