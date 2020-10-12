Tahir Malik condemns withdrawal of health risk allowance by Sindh govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Tahir Malik Monday demanded for the restoration of Health Risk Allowance to the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department.

He said the Sindh Chief Minister and Health Minister should immediately restore the health risk allowance for the doctors and paramedical staff performing their duties to save the lives of coronavirus patients.

He said that PTI would not allow to deprive health personnel of their right. Tahir said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) should do people friendly work and restore the allowance.

He said that PPP on the first hand spoke of the doctors rights and on the other hands depriving them of their rights.