Tahir Malik Expresses Sorrow Over Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:28 PM

Tahir Malik expresses sorrow over train accident

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over an accident of Shah Hassan Express train bound for Lahore from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over an accident of Shah Hassan Express train bound for Lahore from Karachi.

He expressed his grief over the causalities in the accident, according to a news release.

He asked the Punjab government to provide best medical treatment to injured persons andalso prayed for their early recovery.

More Stories From Pakistan

