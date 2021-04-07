UrduPoint.com
Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Urges Traders To Reduce 50 Per Cent Profit During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:54 PM

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi urges traders to reduce 50 per cent profit during Ramazan

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday urged the business community to reduce their profits by 50 percent during the holy month of Ramazan to save the faithful from extra financial burden

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday urged the business community to reduce their profits by 50 percent during the holy month of Ramazan to save the faithful from extra financial burden.

Addressing a news conference, Ashrafi who is also Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), warned of strict action against the responsible of the hoarding of daily use items - saying our religion has also prohibited the hoarding and profiteering.

Brushing aside the rumors of the closure of mosques during the Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, Ashrafi said Masajid and Imambargahs would remain open this year also during the holy month of Ramazan by strictly following covid-19 prevention guidelines.

He urged ulema, religious scholars and people to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the third wave of coronavirus by strictly implementing SOPs agreed last day in a meeting chaired by the president Arif Alvi.

" People should perform ablution, offer sunnah at home before coming to the mosque."Responding to a question, he said the Covid-19 vaccine could be administered while keeping fast.

Replying to another query, he informed that the PM Khan has been invited to visit Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

