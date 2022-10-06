UrduPoint.com

Tahir Mehmood Qureshi Takes Charge As An Additional IGP Police Of AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Tahir Mehmood Qureshi takes charge as an additional IGP Police of AJK

Tahir Mehmood Qurashi has formally taken the charge of Additional Inspector General Police of Azad Kashmir said a notification here on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Tahir Mehmood Qurashi has formally taken the charge of Additional Inspector General Police of Azad Kashmir said a notification here on Thursday.

He was recently promoted on September 30 through a Special Service board headed by Premier AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

He was promoted from Grade-20 to Grade-21 which was fallen vacant after the retirement of ex Additional IGP Sardar Faheem Abbasi.

He was warmly received by the staff and showered flower petals on him after taking the charge of his office and Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman was also accompanied with him on the occasion.

