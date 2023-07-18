Open Menu

Tahir Memon Posted As DC Sujawal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tahir Memon posted as DC Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Tahir Ali Memon, an officer of Ex.PSC (BS-18) presently posted as secretary board of Revenue Sindh was transferred and posted as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner Sujawal district vice Imtiaz Ali Abro proceeded on Mid Career Management Course.

According to a notification, Tahir Ali will assume the office of the Deputy Commissioner Sujawal relieving ADC-I, Ghulam Hyder Khaskhely of the additional charge of the DC Sujawal.

