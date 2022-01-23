Tahir to extend circle of TAP in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government is going to extend the circle of 'Tourism Awareness Programme' (TAP) in South Punjab to sensitize the citizens about coronavirsu SOPs at tourist sites in the country.

Deputy General Manager TDCP South Punjab, Tahir Mahmood Rana told APP here on Sunday that TAP has been launched in Lahore on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and added that they had conducted first session at Governor house Lahore in which Mrs Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest.

She assured her full cooperation regarding the programme.

Mr Tahir said that TDCP officials would conduct awareness seminars, road shows and other activities in universities, colleges, schools and for tour operators in South Punjab.

He said that the lectures would be delivered about ethics, preventive measures before going to tourist sites, avoid littering, unnecessary noise and others.

DGM TDCP further said that the awareness seminars would be organized at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur and others in next month of February regarding the programme.

He said that the educational institutions would be asked to prepare tablues, puppet shows and other awareness Programme about the TAP.

He said that every possible step was being taken to promote tourism in South Punjab as per vision of Punjab government and development work was also underway at various recreational sites to attract the tourists.