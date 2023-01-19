Tahir Ullah Jan appointed Dy Controller BISE DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Elementary and Secondary education department on Thursday notified appointment of Tahir Ullah Jan (BS-18) officer as Deputy Controller board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DI Khan on deputation basis for a period of three years.

A notification issued here said that the appointment of the deputy controller was made on the order of Chief Minister KP BISE under section-12 (8) (ii) of the KP BISE Act, 1990 (KP Act No V of 1990) as amended in 2005.

The terms and conditions of deputation of Dr Tahir ullah Jan, Deputy Controller (BS-18) of Examination BISE DI Khan as Controller of Examination in BISE, DI Khan in his own pay scale would be settled in due course of time.