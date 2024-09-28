ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Tahira Aurangzeb Saturday lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's powerful address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he passionately highlighted pressing issues threatening global peace and demanded an immediate end to the bloodshed of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

Talking to ptv news, she appreciated the prime minister's speech and highlighted the need for international cooperation to address pressing global issues, including the Palestinian and Kashmir conflicts.

She said the PM's speech underscored collective action and its importance in promoting peace, security, and human rights worldwide.

Senator Tahira appreciated that the Prime Minister's address reflects the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's commitment to promoting peace, human rights and social justice.

She said PM Shahbaz Sharif also drew the attention of the World community towards Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the loss of billions of Dollars in this regard.

The PM mentioned that Pakistan is confronted with a new wave of externally financed and sponsored terrorism especially by the TTP, The BLA, The Majeed Brigade, Fitna al-Khawarij and its associates, she added.

She said the PM highlighted the current situation in Kashmir, including the presence of approximately 9 lakh Indian Army troops in the valley.

This significant military presence has been a contentious issue, with concerns about human rights violations and the impact on the local population, she added.

Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris and Palestinians, the PM emphasized that Pakistan stands in solidarity with these nations, warning that continued atrocities against them will have severe consequences and far-reaching negative effects globally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also urged the world community to implement its resolution on Kashmir, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, she highlighted.

He stressed that India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures taken since August 5, 2019, and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution, she mentioned.