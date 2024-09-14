Open Menu

Tahira Aurangzeb Asks PTI To Refrain From Creating Unrest, Focus On Meaningful Discussions

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Tahira Aurangzeb asks PTI to refrain from creating unrest, focus on meaningful discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to engage in constructive dialogue with other political parties for the betterment of Pakistan as the Chinese Premier scheduled to visit soon.

She emphasized unity to foster positive foreign relations with other countries.

Talking to ptv news channel, she urged PTI to recognize the need for unity and cooperation, rather than persisting in a confrontational approach that only serves to create divisions and unrest.

By choosing dialogue over discord, Aurangzeb believes that PTI can play a constructive role in shaping Pakistan's future.

Tahira Aurangzeb, a senior PML-N leader, lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its history of disrupting high-level visits from China.

With the Chinese Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Pakistan, Aurangzeb expressed concerns that PTI's ongoing protests and chaotic activities would once again jeopardize the trip.

Aurangzeb suggested that political parties should come together to discuss and formulate a collective approach to foreign policy.

She also praised China's role in Pakistan's economic development, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

She also encouraged both countries to continue working together to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Replying a query, Aurangzeb encouraged current political leaders of PTI to draw inspiration from past example of PPP and PML-N and work towards a united front for the country's progress.

She urged PTI to follow in the footsteps of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, working together to address the country's challenges and drive progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Visit CPEC Progress From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

6 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

15 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

15 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

16 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

20 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

20 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

20 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan