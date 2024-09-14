Tahira Aurangzeb asks PTI to refrain from creating unrest, focus on meaningful discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to engage in constructive dialogue with other political parties for the betterment of Pakistan as the Chinese Premier scheduled to visit soon.

She emphasized unity to foster positive foreign relations with other countries.

Talking to ptv news channel, she urged PTI to recognize the need for unity and cooperation, rather than persisting in a confrontational approach that only serves to create divisions and unrest.

By choosing dialogue over discord, Aurangzeb believes that PTI can play a constructive role in shaping Pakistan's future.

Tahira Aurangzeb, a senior PML-N leader, lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its history of disrupting high-level visits from China.

With the Chinese Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Pakistan, Aurangzeb expressed concerns that PTI's ongoing protests and chaotic activities would once again jeopardize the trip.

Aurangzeb suggested that political parties should come together to discuss and formulate a collective approach to foreign policy.

She also praised China's role in Pakistan's economic development, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

She also encouraged both countries to continue working together to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Replying a query, Aurangzeb encouraged current political leaders of PTI to draw inspiration from past example of PPP and PML-N and work towards a united front for the country's progress.

She urged PTI to follow in the footsteps of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, working together to address the country's challenges and drive progress.