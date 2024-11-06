Open Menu

Tahira Aurangzeb, DC Visit City Markets To Review Measures Taken Against Plastic Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Tahira Aurangzeb, DC visit city markets to review measures taken against plastic bags

Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers.

They also inspected the bags used for shopping in Bin Chirag, Punjab Cash and Carry, D-Watson and other retail outlets in the Commercial Market.

The DC ordered to seal Punjab Cash and Carry on use of plastic shopping bags.

Tahira Aurangzeb said that the use of plastic bags caused environmental pollution along with significant human health risks. She said that urgent measures needed to be taken to prevent the use of plastic bags.

The citizens should be made aware of the harm caused by use of plastic bags, she added. The MNA appealed to the citizens to support the district administration in the fight against plastic bags.

The DC said that an awareness campaign about single-use plastic bags was being run by the administration.

He urged the citizens not to use plastic bags.

The DC informed that the administration was making efforts to halt the use of plastic shopping bags which are contributing to pollution. The DC emphasized that reducing the use of polyethylene bags which worsen environmental pollution, was a collective responsibility.

Related Topics

National Assembly Punjab Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

2 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

14 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

14 minutes ago
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

6 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

6 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

14 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

14 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

14 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan