- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Tahira Aurangzeb, DC visit city markets to review measures taken against plastic bags
Tahira Aurangzeb, DC Visit City Markets To Review Measures Taken Against Plastic Bags
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers.
They also inspected the bags used for shopping in Bin Chirag, Punjab Cash and Carry, D-Watson and other retail outlets in the Commercial Market.
The DC ordered to seal Punjab Cash and Carry on use of plastic shopping bags.
Tahira Aurangzeb said that the use of plastic bags caused environmental pollution along with significant human health risks. She said that urgent measures needed to be taken to prevent the use of plastic bags.
The citizens should be made aware of the harm caused by use of plastic bags, she added. The MNA appealed to the citizens to support the district administration in the fight against plastic bags.
The DC said that an awareness campaign about single-use plastic bags was being run by the administration.
He urged the citizens not to use plastic bags.
The DC informed that the administration was making efforts to halt the use of plastic shopping bags which are contributing to pollution. The DC emphasized that reducing the use of polyethylene bags which worsen environmental pollution, was a collective responsibility.
Recent Stories
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 112 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee14 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use14 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody6 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony14 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony14 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS9 minutes ago