Tahira Aurangzeb, DC visit city markets to review measures taken against plastic bags

Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the measures taken to deal with plastic shopping bags in various commercial centers.

They also inspected the bags used for shopping in Bin Chirag, Punjab Cash and Carry, D-Watson and other retail outlets in the Commercial Market.

The DC ordered to seal Punjab Cash and Carry on use of plastic shopping bags.

Tahira Aurangzeb said that the use of plastic bags caused environmental pollution along with significant human health risks. She said that urgent measures needed to be taken to prevent the use of plastic bags.

The citizens should be made aware of the harm caused by use of plastic bags, she added. The MNA appealed to the citizens to support the district administration in the fight against plastic bags.

The DC said that an awareness campaign about single-use plastic bags was being run by the administration.

He urged the citizens not to use plastic bags.

The DC informed that the administration was making efforts to halt the use of plastic shopping bags which are contributing to pollution. The DC emphasized that reducing the use of polyethylene bags which worsen environmental pollution, was a collective responsibility.