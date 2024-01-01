Tahira Aurangzeb extends 2024 wishes for nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb Monday extended New Year wishes for the

nation and expressed her party resolve to take Pakistan towards the destination of economic, political stability social betterment.

Talking to a ptv news channel, she said that the new year would rise with good news and we have to learn from our past mistakes and pledge to move ahead with reformation in the future.

"We need national solidarity, unity, discipline, and dedication to make Pakistan a prosperous, developed, and stable country", she added.