Tahira Aurangzeb Meets Railways Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tahira Aurangzeb meets Railways Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Thursday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tahira Aurangzeb in a courtesy call at the Ministry of Railways.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, the PML-N congratulated Hanif Abbasi on his new appointment as Federal Minister and extended her best wishes for the success and improvement of Pakistan Railways under his leadership.

She expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways will achieve significant progress and development under Hanif Abbasi's guidance.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed various matters of mutual interest and the current political landscape.

