Tahira Aurangzeb Terms PTI's Online Long March A 'flop Show'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Tahira Aurangzeb terms PTI's online long march a 'flop show'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tahira Aurangzeb Tuesday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's so-called 'online long march' a flop show where Khan just wasting the time of the nation for the sake of his addiction to power.

"Khan after failing to achieve his self-serving objectives through intimidation the national institutions have resorted to a conspiracy against the country just to become prime minister again," she criticized while talking to the ptv news channel.

She said it was unfortunate that PTI leadership had run a negative campaign against Pakistan's armed forces, Imran Khan is the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to have been removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

She called Khan a "sick-minded person" and said that such a person should not be allowed to roam freely.

Replying to a question, she said that the one who used to call everyone a thief has been proven a thief himself, adding, his false propaganda has been exposed in front of the public, however, he should not waste the time of the public.

To another question, she said the next general election would be held on its schedule despite Khan's threats and abuses, adding, his so-called long march will make no difference.

