Tahira Aurangzeb Visits HFH
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Member National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Saturday
During the visit, she inspected the emergency wards, operation theaters, city scan room and other medical departments.
According to the details the MNA visited the patients and inquired about the medical facilities provided for treatment.
She said that HFH has been developed in the style of state of the art.
"Holy Family Hospital is one of the major hospitals of Punjab where patients visit from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit to benefit from the medical facilities of HFH", she said.
Tahira further said that providing medical facilities to the people is the top priority of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Later, Tahira Aurangzeb visited the Sasta Model Bazaar, established in Committee Chowk, where she reviewed arrangements, prices and quality of essential items.
She said that three model bazaars have been set up in Rawalpindi city, which need to be increased in different parts of the city.
She highlighted that Sadiqabad being a thickly populated area needed such a Bazaar for people's ease.
"Model Bazaars will be created wherever there is a need, the purpose of creating such bazaars is that people can get essential items at a controlled rate", she said.
The DC said that according to the vision of CM Punjab, the district administration was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people of Rawalpindi.
Sasta model bazaars have been set up in Haidari Chowk, Allama Iqbal Park and Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi city from where people are getting control rate and standard items, he said.
