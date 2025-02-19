Tahira Bano elected as Executive Member in Bar elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Tahira Bano Mubarak Advocate has been elected unopposed as Member Executive from Rawalpindi on the seat of the Executive Body of Rawalpindi Division for the High Court Bar Election-2025.

Earlier, Muhammad Ali from Attock, Sohail Imran from Mianwali and Raja Zia from Jhelum have been elected.

According to the details, the projection meeting of the candidates will be held on February 20, while the polling will be held on February 22.

Advocates Tahira Bano Mubarak, Uzma Mubarak, Azmat Ali Mubarak, Saqib Shahzad, Sheikh Muhammad Ali, Raja Muhammad Zia Ashraf, Sohail Imran and Rahat Saleem were the candidates for the seats of the Executive Body.

More than 5500 male and female lawyers from across the division will choose their leadership for the upcoming year for the High Court Bar Rawalpindi elections.

According to the final list of candidates released by Election board Chairman Tanveer Iqbal Khan, Ahsan Hameedullah and Khurram Masood Kayani are in the final list of candidates for the post of President, Saima Shajee and Khawar Riaz Qadri for the post of Senior Vice President, and Malik Shahid Iqbal and Shahid Jahangir Khan for the post of Vice President.

Khalil Ahmed Malik and Raja Amir Mahmood are in the final list of candidates for the post of Secretary, while Shazia Ambreen Awan and Nargis Shabbir Alvi are the female candidates for the post of Additional Secretary. Earlier, Hassan Ali was elected unopposed for the post of Joint Secretary.