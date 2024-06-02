ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) June 2 marked the death anniversary of the talented artiste Tahira Naqvi, who was widely celebrated for her natural acting abilities.

Tahira Naqvi began her career in radio and gained fame through her roles in television dramas, especially the ptv drama serial ‘Waris’.

In addition to her success on television, Tahira Naqvi appeared as a supporting heroine in two films.

She starred alongside Asif Raza Mir in ‘Badaltay Mousam’ (1980) and with Agha Sikandar in ‘Mian Bivi Razi’ (1982).

Born on August 20, 1956, in Daska, Sialkot, Tahira Naqvi's promising career was cut short when she succumbed to lupus on June 2, 1982, in Lahore.

Her contributions to radio, television, and film continue would be remembered and celebrated.