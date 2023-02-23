Tahira urges citizens to cooperate govt for resolving economic challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the citizens to embrace a culture of frugality and to work together with the government to overcome the country's economic difficulties.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said all political parties and citizens should unitedly work out a strategy to meet the economic challenges, adding, the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on restricting perks and privileges of the government officials is being appreciated.

She said the government under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif' 'austerity plan' was taking practical measures to overcome the burden of inflation and for bringing economic stability to the country.

Tahira Urangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled austerity measures to save Rs 200 billion aimed to keep the country afloat, adding, the ruling class need to practice austerity with a view to manifest the government's sincere efforts to address the pervading challenges.

Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister is very strict about administrative expenditures, as earlier we have seen his performance in Punjab during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

He along with his companion has worked efficiently to provide relief to the public, she mentioned.