Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Abida Taherani Sindh Development Studies Centre (ATSDSC) at the University of Sindh in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and the Center for Advocacy, Research and Democracy (CARD), organized a Community Awareness and Training Session on Disaster Management and Resilience here on Tuesday.

The session aimed to equip university students with essential skills in emergency preparedness, basic rescue techniques and first aid.

The hands-on training was led by Rehana Yasmeen and her team from Rescue 1122, who shared practical knowledge on managing emergencies and responding effectively to disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of CARD Kashif Siddique stressed the importance of community involvement in disaster resilience.

“Our joint initiatives with ATSDSC and Rescue 1122 are vital in empowering students to act responsibly and confidently during crises, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more resilient Sindh,” he said.

Director of ATSDSC Prof. Dr. Erum Khushnood Shaikh underscored the value of integrating academic learning with practical disaster response training.She noted that the collaboration was a step toward preparing students to play a proactive role in community resilience and emergency management across the province.