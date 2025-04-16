Open Menu

Tahirani Institute Hosts Community Awareness, Training On Disaster Management

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Abida Taherani Sindh Development Studies Centre (ATSDSC) at the University of Sindh in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and the Center for Advocacy, Research and Democracy (CARD), organized a Community Awareness and Training Session on Disaster Management and Resilience here on Tuesday.

The session aimed to equip university students with essential skills in emergency preparedness, basic rescue techniques and first aid.

The hands-on training was led by Rehana Yasmeen and her team from Rescue 1122, who shared practical knowledge on managing emergencies and responding effectively to disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of CARD Kashif Siddique stressed the importance of community involvement in disaster resilience.

“Our joint initiatives with ATSDSC and Rescue 1122 are vital in empowering students to act responsibly and confidently during crises, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more resilient Sindh,” he said.

Director of ATSDSC Prof. Dr. Erum Khushnood Shaikh underscored the value of integrating academic learning with practical disaster response training.She noted that the collaboration was a step toward preparing students to play a proactive role in community resilience and emergency management across the province.

Recent Stories

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

22 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

22 minutes ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

22 minutes ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

37 minutes ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

37 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

51 minutes ago
NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection ..

NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russia ..

UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..

52 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Siha ..

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of He ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, an ..

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan