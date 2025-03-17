Open Menu

Tahirullah Appointed As Controller Of Examinations, KEB

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Tahirullah appointed as Controller of Examinations, KEB

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Tahirullah Jan Marwat has been appointed as new Controller of Examinations of the Kohat Education board (KEB).

Tahirullah Jan Marwat has previously served as a Secrecy Officer and Controller of Examinations in the DI Khan Education Board for eight years, said a press release issued here.

He has extensive experience in examination matters and his appointment is being described as a positive step in the education sector.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

11 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

12 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

12 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

14 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

14 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

16 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

17 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan