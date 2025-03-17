Tahirullah appointed as Controller of Examinations, KEB

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Tahirullah Jan Marwat has been appointed as new Controller of Examinations of the Kohat Education board (KEB).

Tahirullah Jan Marwat has previously served as a Secrecy Officer and Controller of Examinations in the DI Khan Education Board for eight years, said a press release issued here.

He has extensive experience in examination matters and his appointment is being described as a positive step in the education sector.

