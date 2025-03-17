Tahirullah Appointed As Controller Of Examinations, KEB
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Tahirullah Jan Marwat has been appointed as new Controller of Examinations of the Kohat Education board (KEB).
Tahirullah Jan Marwat has previously served as a Secrecy Officer and Controller of Examinations in the DI Khan Education Board for eight years, said a press release issued here.
He has extensive experience in examination matters and his appointment is being described as a positive step in the education sector.
