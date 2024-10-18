Tailor electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A Tailor was electrocuted to death here at Farooqa area under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Hafiz Muzzamil (19) r/o Basti Rasool Purr ward No.03 was sewing clothes at his shop when all of sudden he received severe electric shock from sewing electric machine which resulted into his spot death.

Further investigation was underway.