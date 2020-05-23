Tailors charging more, readymade garments in

UrduPoint.com
On the other hands, when Eid-ul-Fitr approached, tailors stopped taking orders for sewing clothes and hung new booking boards outside shops to increase the demand for readymade garments

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :On the other hands, when Eid-ul-Fitr approached, tailors stopped taking orders for sewing clothes and hung new booking boards outside shops to increase the demand for readymade garments.

According to the survey, tailors across the city stopped taking new orders for sewing garments due to the rush of work and time limit.

One tailor said that due to lockdown and closure of clothes shops before the arrival of Ramadan, citizens they could not buy cloth and give it for sewing, so now due to lack of time, it is not possible for them to sew in time.

"The tailors have increased the sewing rates and the clothes are very expensive in the market, so I have decided to buy ready-made children's clothes at reasonable prices and good prices," said a resident who buys children's clothes at the commissioner's bazaar.

Most of the citizens said that the inflation has gone up so much that the prices of daily necessities have skyrocketed due to which the decision to buy new clothes for Eid has been postponed this time. Yes, and will share the joys of Eid with old clothes.

