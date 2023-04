(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A Tailor shop was gutted after a fire engulfed in Gulab Leghari area of Matli taluka on Saturday.

The fire broke out because of an electric short-circuit triggered by rain reduced to ashes valuables of million rupees including sewing machines, cloth and 400 stitched dresses.