Taimur Khan Jhagra Prays For Early Recovery Of PM Imran Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:16 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who infected with Coronavirus
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who infected with Coronavirus.
In his tweet, Taimur Salim Jhagra Khan said that the country needs a leader like him. He prayed Allah Almighty for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.