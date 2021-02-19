UrduPoint.com
Taimur Khan Jhagra Rejects Media Report About Fee On Postmortem, Forensic Tests

Fri 19th February 2021

Taimur Khan Jhagra rejects media report about fee on postmortem, forensic tests

Health Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra has categorically rejected media report about imposing any fee on postmortem and forensic tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra has categorically rejected media report about imposing any fee on postmortem and forensic tests.

He said that print media report about the government's proposal under consideration imposing Rs.

25000 for forensic test of sexual victim, Rs.5000 on postmortem was totally baseless.

"There is no plan to change anything to victims in such cases. This article is completely untrue".

