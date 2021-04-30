Taimur Saleem Jhagra granted BBA

A local court on Friday accepted bail before arrest (BBA) application of Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in a case registered against him on violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday accepted bail before arrest (BBA) application of Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in a case registered against him on violation of SOPs.

The case was registered against the Provincial Minister for attending an Iftar party at a local hotel without wearing a face mask and not maintaining the social distance.

The Minister had also shared the pictures of his gathering on social media.

The district administration while taking a prompt action had registered cases against Saleem Jhagra and owner and manager of a local hotel