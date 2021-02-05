Taimur Salim Jhagra urges world community to take notice of Indian brutalities in IIOK

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday demanded of international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and play their role to help Kashmiris for their right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday demanded of international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and play their role to help Kashmiris for their right of self determination.

In his message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Indian brutalities against innocent people in occupied valley was a matter of grave concern and international community should play their role to stop these inhuman act and violation of human rights.

He said the entire nation stood beside Kashmiris in their rightful struggle, adding, Kashmir people would be provided moral and diplomatic help.

Jhagra also paid tribute to valiant Kashmiris for sacrifices and said their courageous and dauntless struggle against Indian oppression would not go vain.