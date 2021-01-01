Tainted liquor recovery: first case registered in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a suspect named Riyaz Ahmed for selling tainted liquor at one minute past 12 at midnight, the first criminal case emerged in its logbook.

He was booked with khan Ghar police station under 1/21 of criminal act of law after recovering heavy amount of liquor from his position.