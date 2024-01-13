Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan was consistent, clear and principled as Taiwan was an inalienable part of the People's

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan was consistent, clear and principled as Taiwan was an inalienable part of the People's

Republic of China, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said here on Saturday.

In response to media queries regarding elections in Taiwan, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz

Zahra Baloch, in a statement said: “Pakistan adheres to One China policy, and calls for non-interference in the

domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter.”