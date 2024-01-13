Taiwan Inalienable Part Of China: FO Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan was consistent, clear and principled as Taiwan was an inalienable part of the People's
Republic of China, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said here on Saturday.
In response to media queries regarding elections in Taiwan, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz
Zahra Baloch, in a statement said: “Pakistan adheres to One China policy, and calls for non-interference in the
domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter.”
