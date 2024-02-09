Taj Ali wins NA-225 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Sadiq Ali Memon has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-225 Thatta by securing 1,40,773 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rasool Bux Jakhro , who bagged 28,899 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 37.33 percent.