Taj Corporation Donates Rs5 Million To Sukkur IBA

Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Taj Corporation handed over a cheque of Rs 5 million for the establishment of department of hospitality and culinary Arts at Sukkur IBA University.

Managing Director, Taj Corporation, Muhammad Aslam Shaikh gave a cheaque to Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA university Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, said a IBA official on Tuesday.

VC Mir Muhammad Shah admired the role of Taj Corporation in supporting education and contributing to the socio-economic development.

He said that the Sukkur IBA University believed in and supported the empowerment of underprivileged class and diminishing the differential gap among societal classes by imparting quality higher education.

