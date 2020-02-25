UrduPoint.com
Taj Haider Draws Attention Of Chief Election Commissioner Towards Controversial Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Taj Haider draws attention of Chief Election Commissioner towards controversial letter

In-charge Central Election Cell, Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider has drawn attention of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to the controversial letter by the IGP Sindh for transfer of SSP and DEC of Umarkot district

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) In-charge Central Election Cell, Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider has drawn attention of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to the controversial letter by the IGP Sindh for transfer of SSP and DEC of Umarkot district.

Senator Taj Haider wrote that the controversial letter was written 8 days after announcement of election schedule which is against election Act and the officer who has written the letter should have the knowledge of legal provisions.He wrote that " Unfortunately, IGP Sindh while raising doubts on the integrity and neutrality of the above mentioned district officials has once again exposed his partiality and bias which is unworthy of a high ranking official." Senator Haider requested the CEC to take action against official guilty of misconduct.

