Taj Muhammad Afridi condemns Bajaur Blast, directs authority for relief works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Bajaur blast on Sunday.

He said that the relief efforts are underway.

He said that authorities of the relief department have been directed to take necessary actions.

The provincial minister vowed to tackle the malevolent elements and enemies of peace with utmost severity.

He said that the people would not be left alone in this difficult hour and said that rescue teams are actively engaged in emergency operations at the scene.