Open Menu

Taj Muhammad Afridi Condemns Bajaur Blast, Directs Authority For Relief Works

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Taj Muhammad Afridi condemns Bajaur Blast, directs authority for relief works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Bajaur blast on Sunday.

He said that the relief efforts are underway.

He said that authorities of the relief department have been directed to take necessary actions.

The provincial minister vowed to tackle the malevolent elements and enemies of peace with utmost severity.

He said that the people would not be left alone in this difficult hour and said that rescue teams are actively engaged in emergency operations at the scene.

Related Topics

Sunday Afridi

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan