Taj Muhammad distributes 15 mln rupees cheques through CDLD program

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Taj Muhammad Tarand on Saturday distributed cheques amongst the community members worth Rs. 15 million through Khaber Pakhtunkhwa government Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme phase II.

Speaking at the ceremony, held at DC office Battagram, he said CDLD is a non-political project of the provincial government aimed to support deprived and deserving people of the society.

Taj Muhammad Khan Tarad further said Chief Minister KPK especially initiated this programe for district Battagram to facilitate them.

He stated that this project remained successful in the Malakand division and now it was introduced in Battagram district by CM KPK through a special initiative.

He also thanked Mahmood Khan for initiating this project in his constituency.

DC Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan said no compromise on the standard and quality of work on CDLD projects.

Earlier, program manager CDLD district Battagram while briefing the participants said the project was designed for poor segment of the society. He further said it was aspiration of the citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve their lives and livelihoods.