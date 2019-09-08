UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taj Muhammad Stands Best Holy Model Artisan In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

Taj Muhammad stands best holy model artisan in Multan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Devotees thronged in the month of Muharram to the shop of Taj Muhammad for purchasing the holy models of Hazrat Imam Hussain's tomb, Hazrat Ghazi Abbas' flag and infant Hazrat Imam Asghar's cradle.

According to details, Multan was already known for producing beautiful handicrafts, a 70 years old Taj Muhammad carved amazing designs on models of cradle and holy tombs of martyrs who sacrificed their lives bravely in the name of islam in Karbala centuries ago.

Taj Muhammad said he was a carpenter initially and used to make wooden furniture on orders but then he was struck with this idea to carve models of holy places and things for Muslims as decorations.

"I have been into this profession since I was a teenager and received immense satisfaction by putting my art skills to beautify the things for the devotees," he mentioned.

He said he always put extra hard work during this month to attract the buyers and their affection toward his hand made items paid him off.

"Every year I visited this historical city to buy Muharram ul haram things as I own a shop in my city an people especially come to my shop to buy these handmade things to pay respect to the martyres of Karbala," said Arshad Hussain a resident of Rawalpindi.

Syed Ghulam Hassan a resident of Multan stated he had witnessed the foreign and local visitors who loved the handmade wooden items for Muharram ul haram often came to get it from Multan. "I adore the small models of a cradle much that I buy in abundance to gift it to my childless friends so they could place it in Imam Bargah," said Aaliya Khan one of the devotee of Imam Hussain.

rpt/

Related Topics

Multan Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Rawalpindi Buy Ghazi Muslim From Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Protect children from cyber dangers

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

9 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

11 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.